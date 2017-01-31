Rasharkin shooting ‘believed not to be sectarian’ - Storey

Politicians have called on the community to help police investigating a gun attack in the village of Rasharkin last night (Monday).

SDLP North Antrim Assembly candidate and Rasharkin local, Connor Duncan has condemned those responsible for the attack. Shots were fired through windows of a house in Moneyleck Park at about 22:20 on Monday and a man was hospitalised with injuries he sustained during the attack.

Pictured: The house in Moneyleck Park in Rasharkin that was the scene of a shooting on Monday night. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

Mr Duncan said: “Speaking with people at the scene they are utterly shocked by this obscene act of violence. I was in the area last night when the victim of this horrific attack was taken away by paramedics and I wish him a full and fast recovery from his injuries.

“Those responsible showed a contemptible recklessness and viciousness in carrying out their attack.

“The people of North Antrim are tired of living under the tyranny of violence but it can only ever end if the community and our elected representatives take a stand against those who want it to continue. That means no equivocation on the use of violence and it means helping the police as they seek to take these criminals off our streets.

“I have spoken with the PSNI this morning and I encourage anyone with information relating to this attack to contact them immediately.”

DUP North Antrim candidate Mervyn Storey also condemned those responsible for the shooting.

Commenting he said, “It is extremely worrying that there are those in our society who are prepared to use firearms and force to impose their form of justice. Whatever the motive these type of attacks are to be condemned.

“I have spoken to the police this morning and have been assured that all is being done to find those responsible for this attack. I have also been told that police do not believe at this stage the attack was sectarian or terrorist related.”

Inspector Colin Shaw is appealing for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area of Moneyleck Park in Rasharkin on Monday evening to contact detectives at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 1175 30/01/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.