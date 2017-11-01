Portrush man pleads guilty to assault

A Portrush man who was previously warned by a judge about his behaviour has pleaded guilty to an assault.

Kielan Allen (20), of Glenarm Avenue, committed the offence on June 13 this year.

He appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday where he was represented by barrister Francis Rafferty.

The case has been adjourned to November 27 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Mr Rafferty said his client is currently completing Community Service.

Earlier this year District Judge Liam McNally told Allen he was going to take a “strong line” with repeat offenders from the north coast who keep appearing before him in court.

The comments came after mob violence in Portrush.

The judge was speaking at Coleraine Magistrates Court where it was heard police discovered twenty people fighting in the seaside resort.

A prosecutor said the group was drinking in the harbour area of the town before “things turned nasty”.

One of the group was knocked unconscious after being punched which was described by the judge as a “fairly terrifying and unjustified assault”.

Allen, who pleaded guilty to the attack, was ordered to do 120 hours Community Service.

Judge McNally told the court last winter “a number of young men are constantly coming up” and added: “I’m going to have to take a strong line.”

At the time he said Allen already had eight court appearances and that if he kept behaving as he had he would eventually be sent to prison.

If he didn’t do the Community Service the judge warned in the winter that Allen would go into custody for between four and six months.