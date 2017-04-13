Police issue bank account fraud warning

The PSNI Economic Crime Unit are asking bank customers to be wary of unsolicited calls or other contact from anyone purporting to be from their bank.

The warning was issued following a number of recents reports of customers being the targets of fraudsters.

Advice issued by the PSNI.

Detective Constable Stephen Crooks said: “Over the past month we have received a number of reports of bank customers receiving calls from individuals claiming to be from their bank. The calls are to advise the customers of a potentially suspicious transaction on their debit cards, which in most calls refer to a transaction involving a sum of money to Apple iPhone.

“The callers appear to have some information on the customer, enough to convince them that it is a genuine call, and they then ask the customer for their date of birth, mother’s maiden name and the 8 digit card number on the bottom of the card. This information is then used to commit fraud on the individual’s account.”

Detective Constable Crooks added: “I would urge everyone to be mindful of any unsolicited call and never to give out personal details over the phone. If you are unsure of a caller or feel that something is not right then ask for details to check their identity. Please remember the advice from our recent Take Five campaign and don’t fall prey to fraudsters.”

1. Never disclose security details or personal information

2. Don’t assume an email, text or phone call is genuine

3. Don’t be rushed – a genuine organisation won’t mind waiting

4. Listen to your instincts – you know if something doesn’t feel right

5. Stay in control – don’t panic and make a decision you’ll regret

Please use the following link to the PSNI website for information on how to report fraud: https://www.psni.police.uk/crime/fraud/Reporting-Fraud/