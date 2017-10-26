Over the limit driver detected after people seen ‘stumbling’ from car

Police parked-up in Portstewart saw a number of people “stumbling” from a car whilst holding beer bottles at 1.15am and when they spoke to the group they detected the driver was over the limit.

Matthew Buchanan (26), of Milltown Crescent in the Drumahoe area, was caught at Old Mill Grange on September 26, Coleraine Magistrates Court heard on Monday, October 23.

A prosecutor said Buchanan admitted he had driven.

He had an alcohol/breath reading of 88, with the legal limit being 35.

The defendant was not legally represented and told Coleraine Magistrates Court he was aware his case was a serious matter.

District Judge Liam McNally said it was “a very high reading”.

The judge banned the defendant from driving for 15 months and fined him £300.