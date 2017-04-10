Many aspects of German teen’s murder case ‘deeply worrying’ - Dallat

East Londonderry SDLP MLA John Dallat has written to the Chief Constable George Hamilton expressing disappointment that no one has been charged with the murder of German backpacker Inga Maria Hauser.

Recalling claims by the PSNI in 2011 they were close to solving the case, Mr Dallat said: “We are now approaching the twenty-ninth anniversary of a murder of a seventeen-year-old German girl that shocked the whole community and has left her family not knowing who the murderer was and why no one has been charged despite exhaustive inquiries and advanced DNA samples taken from Ballypatrick Forest, where the body of the poor girl was found on 18th April 2008 fourteen days after her disappearance.

John Dallat MLA

“There have been many aspects of this case which are deeply worrying and not least the reasons why no one has ever been charged with the murder.

“Even today there are still people out there who know exactly what happened to this poor girl and they should set aside any misguided loyalties they have and co-operate with the police to bring closure to a crime which brought unnecessary shame on a whole community who are entirely innocent of any wrongdoing.

“Let us hope that as we approach the anniversary of a dreadful crime someone will show courage and report their knowledge to the police and in the absence of that I hope that the police will move in on those they believe was involved and charge them.”