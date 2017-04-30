Man denies illegal dumping allegations

A Moyarget man is set to contest charges regarding the alleged unlawful depositing of waste.

Raymond Todd, whose age was not given on the summons, of Moyarget Road, has pleaded not guilty to all five charges he faces, his solicitor told Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday April 21.

The accused is charged with depositing controlled waste or knowingly causing or knowingly permitting, controlled waste to be deposited in or on land without there being in force a waste management licence; two counts of unlawfully keeping controlled waste; keeping controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health and failure to comply with a direction under a waste notice.

The case has been adjourned to May 5 to fix a date for a contest.