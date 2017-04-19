Man assaulted in Clough

A man walking on Main Street in the village of Clough was attacked in the early hours of the morning, sustaining a number of injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the reported assault.

Constable O’Kane said : “It was reported that between the hours of 1.00am and 1.30am on Sunday, April 16 a male was walking along Main Street when a male exited a vehicle and assaulted him.

“The male victim sustained a number of injuries as a result of the assault, however they are not believed to be life threatening.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Ballymena Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 764 of the 18/04/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”