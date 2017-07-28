‘Large amount’ of cash and £3.5k cannabis seized in Coleraine

Police have recovered cannabis with a street value of £3,500 in Portrush.

The operation took place over the weekend but details only have been made public today.

Officers on duty in Portrush stopped a vehicle driving without valid insurance and when it was opened, according to the PSNI, a strong smell of cannabis was detected.

“With assistance from our colleagues in PSNI Dog Section and police drugs dog Jonno, the vehicle was searched and approximately half a kilo gram of herbal cannabis was located. This has a street value of approximately £3,500,” PSNI North Coast posted on socail media

During subsequent searches, police added, other items were seized including a “large amount of money”. The vehicle concerned was also seized.