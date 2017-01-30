Honda quad bike, tools and water tank stolen in Garvagh

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a vacant house in the Gorran Road area of Garvagh.

Sometime between January 19 and 2.45pm on January 26, the premises were broken into and a quantity of tools, a hot water tank and a Honda quad bike were taken.

Constable Ivan Harper said: “I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area recently to contact Limavady Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 667 of 26/01/17. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“I would also advise any home owners to spend a bit of time reviewing your security. It could go a long way to helping to reduce the chance of becoming a victim of crime. If possible, it is best to keep high value items out of sight and in secure storage. Applying locks and chains can add to security.

“If anyone notices anything which does not look right, such as machinery or equipment being moved at odd times, then please phone police on the 101 number as soon as possible.”