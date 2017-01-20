Heartless thieves target church

Police are appealing for information after a number of items were stolen from a church.

The Times understands four vehicle batteries, 500lts of diesel and 1,000lts of home heating oil were stolen from Drumreagh Church, Bann Road, Bendorragh, Ballymoney.

It is understood this theft occurred some time between 5pm on Tuesday, January 17 and 7:30am on Wednesday, January 18.

Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “We are looking for your assistance. Were you in the area at any point between these times? Did you notice anything suspicious around the church or did you hear anything? If you have any information at all, please contact police on 101, quoting reference 153 of January 18 2017.”