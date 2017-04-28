Had incident happened in football ground man would be facing ban, court told

A Portrush man was fined £200 when he was disorderly and obstructed police escorting fans through Ballymena town centre on April Fool’s Day following Coleraine’s Irish Cup semi-final win over Glenavon at Ballymena Showgrounds.

Mark William James McConnell (26), of Causeway Street, was before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 27.

A prosecutor said police were monitoring fans going to Ballymena Train Station when there was an incident at the Co-Op in Broughshane Street around 7.30pm when McConnell shouted towards a male and held up a mobile phone towards police.

The prosecutor said other Coleraine fans tried to usher McConnell away but he continued to shout and swear at police and when arrested for disorderly behaviour said: “I didn’t do f--k all to you.”

McConnell’s defence solicitor John Murphy said it was a plea of guilty at the first opportunity by his client who is on Employment and Support Allowance.

Fining the defendant, Judge King said if the incident had happened inside the ground McConnell, who had a record, would have been facing a Football Banning Order.