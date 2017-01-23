First person in Northern Ireland to get Violent Offences Prevention Order

A man who attacked his eight months pregnant girlfriend, which a judge previously said was like “something out of a horror film,” has become the first person in Northern Ireland to be made the subject of a Violent Offences Prevention Order.

If breached it can lead to a jail term of up to five years for Gary Woods (26), whose address was given on court papers as Magilligan Prison but was previously at Clarehill Park in Aghadowey.

He was released from Magilligan Prison on Monday January 2 and he was considered so dangerous to women that before he was freed an interim VOPO was put in place running up to January 23.

As well as attacking his pregnant partner, the father-of-five had previous convictions against former partners and a police officer told Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday she felt a full VOPO - which only became available in Northern Ireland on December 1 - is needed to help protect the public.

The police officer said Woods is in their view a Category 3 risk - the highest - of re-offending.

The officer said there are currently only five people in the community in Northern Ireland in the Category 3 bracket regarding domestic violence.

The full three year Order imposed by District Judge Peter King aims to protect the public from “serious violent harm”. It bans Woods from entering into any relationship with an adult female without verifiable disclosure as to the nature of his offending being made to that person by his Designated Risk Manager (DRM) and Social Services.

It also prevents him from residing at an address without prior approval from his DRM or staying overnight at any other address or place without prior approval of the DRM and or Social Services.

He is also not allowed to possess any mobile or sim card or device capable of accessing the internet, without registering that item with his DRM, and making that device available on request for inspection by a police officer.

A fourth condition is that he engages with his DRM.

In April 2015 Woods was handed a 30-month jail sentence after he admitted attacking his heavily pregnant girlfriend.

At Antrim Crown Court, sitting in Newtownards, he was ordered to serve 18 months in jail and the rest on supervised licence.

The attack was described at that court by Judge Brian Sherrard as “something out of a horror film.”

Also imposing a five-year restraining order, barring Woods from contacting his victim, Judge Sherrard told him that he had great difficulty finding “any personal mitigating factors” apart from his guilty pleas.

He advised Woods that if he did not change his ways, “a far greater sentence will be the loss of family life”.

Woods had earlier pleaded guilty to offences against his former partner – common assault on a date unknown between 31 August and 10 September 2013, and further offences of false imprisonment and inflicting actual bodily harm on 31 January 2014.

The Crown Court heard Woods had previous convictions for violence against former partners.

A defence lawyer told the 2015 sitting Woods had grown up in a household where violence was “the norm” which while not an excuse, was linked to his offending.

An interim VOPO was put in place earlier this month and at Monday’s court to get a full Order in place a police officer said since his release on January 2 Woods swore at her when she attempted to speak to him and said even if he had a mobile phone he would not admit to it.

She said Woods had no empathy for his victims; blames them for his behaviour and minimises his offending and she believed he would re-offend if the VOPO was not in place. She said police will only go in twos to visit him.

She said his offending involves “sexual jealousy” and also has a “power” element and at least two of his previous victims were pregnant.

The police officer said if they could see Woods weekly they could monitor if he is in a relationship

A Probation officer told the court Woods has a “long-standing hostility” towards females and had refused to attend drugs counselling.

A risk management threshold of being at risk of causing death or serious injury started at 30 and Woods had a rating of 52, she said.

She added: “I have worked with serious violent and sexual offenders for 18 years and I have not come across an individual who is so hostile”.

She said Woods had denied having contact with women but he was seen leaving licensed premises with a female and after she was contacted by the authorities she terminated the relationship but Woods then posted “a semi-naked picture of this woman on social media” and sent her hundreds of text messages.

Defence barrister Francis Rafferty said the Order was setting up his client to fail and said there was “something Orwellian” about what was being demanded which he said could “aggravate the situation”.

Granting the Order, Judge King said it was the first of its kind in Northern Ireland and said it was clear Parliament took a lot of time to consider such Orders as “proportionate and necessary” to be used as a “targeted risk management tool”.

He said he had no hesitation in granting the Order especially when statements from Woods’ victims were “chilling” reading even for someone like him involved in law for more than 20 years.