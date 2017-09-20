Coleraine man pleads guilty to assaulting seven people

A Coleraine man has pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people including four police officers and being disorderly in the town’s Clyde Tavern when he caused damage to alcohol, a till and a stool.

Gareth Morrow (26), whose address was given as Woodburn Crescent, committed the offences on August 19.

He also pleaded guilty to damaging windows and a front door belonging to a woman on June 4 this year.

The accused appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, September 18 via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

District Judge Peter King said there were 48 previous convictions but there had been a gap in offending.

Morrow was remanded in continuing custody and the case was adjourned until mid-October for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.