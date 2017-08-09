‘Close to death’ man started throwing punches at ambulance worker who helped save him

A man who was “close to death” after a suspected drug overdose, regained consciousness and started throwing punches at an ambulance worker who had helped save him, a court has heard.

Jason Griffiths (30), of Coleraine Road, Portstewart, appeared at Coleraine Magistrate’s Court on Monday, via video link from Magilligan Prison where he was serving another prison sentence, and he was given another four months to start after his current term ends.

A prosecutor said, around 6am on August 15 last year, police were called to the Simon Community on Coleraine’s Lodge Road by the Ambulance Service who had been treating Griffiths who was unconscious and believed to be “close to death” following a suspected overdose.

The prosecutor said when Griffiths came round he became violent and started throwing punches towards the ambulance worker although none of them connected.

The defendant also made a “number of comments” to the man and the ambulance worker was unable to continue his shift.

The prosecutor said Griffiths was previously convicted of common assault “on the papers” in the case.

Meanwhile, the court heard that in November last year that after a personal attack alarm was sounded at a Coleraine pharmacy, police arrived to find the defendant on the wrong side of the counter shouting loudly and aggressively and he told officers: “It’s got f--k all to do with you”.

He then told officers: “Get your f--king hands off me” and after continuing to shout at staff he was arrested but struggled when handcuffed and had to be taken to the ground and limb restraints also applied.

The court was told that on another occasion CCTV showed the defendant had entered an unoccupied doctor’s room at Mountsandel Surgery in Coleraine and was later found with 32 blank prescriptions.

He had gone to a pharmacy and produced a script but staff believed it was false.

Griffiths told police it was an opportunistic theft after he had knocked the door.

On another occasion the defendant tried to steal two TVs and a Freeview box from a Tesco store but they were found outside on a bench and CCTV showed Griffiths was responsible.

Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said his client’s offending was “overwhelmingly to fuel an opiate habit”.

He said the offences showed his client “really was beyond any modicum of self-control”.

Imposing a four months sentence, District Judge Liam McNally said: “There has to be a custodial sentence for each of these offences”.