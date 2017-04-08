Cannabis worth £40,000 found in Coleraine house search

Police have recovered cannabis with an approximate street value of £40,000 during the search of a house in Coleraine.

The seizure follows a search yesterday morning (Friday, April 7) by the District Support Team.

The cannabis was recovered along with other drug related paraphernalia. Police say further enquiries are ongoing in relation to the incident.

Officers would ask anyone with any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.