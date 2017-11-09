Burglar given ‘kick up rear end’ regarding lifestyle, court told

A man caught red-handed when he broke into a house in the hunt for Diazepam admitted to police at the scene: “I was looking for tablets, I feel like I need them.”

Norman Andrew Wysner (32), of Newhill Park, Ballymoney, made the confession when nabbed at a dwelling at nearby Macafee Place, Ballymoney, on the evening of July 8 this year.

Wysner appeared in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court and admitted burglary with intent to steal.

A prosecutor said the householder had been out at the time and police responded to an ongoing burglary and they could see a brick and blood near a door and could hear noise from inside. When they discovered Wsyner he was intoxicated and had cuts to his hands. He had caused damage which cost £130 to fix and he told police he was looking for Diazepam.

A previous court heard the defendant had “a long-standing addiction to opiates and mental health difficulties”.

Defence barrister Alan Stewart told the latest hearing Wysner had an argument with his partner and had “overdosed” on prescription medication. He then went to the other house believing there would be medication there and police later found him “covered in blood”. He added Wysner’s partner had “given him a kick up the rear end” regarding his lifestyle.

District Judge Peter King imposed a five months jail term, suspended for two years and ordered the defendant to pay £130 to the Housing Executive for the damage caused. Wysner was also made the subject of a two-year Restraining Order regarding the householder at Macafee Place.