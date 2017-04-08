Boy of 14 charged with firearm offences

A 14-year-old boy is due to appear in court this morning (Saturday) charged with firearm offences.

The teenager was detained on Thursday at Riverside Retail Park in Coleraine by detectives from the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch.

He faces the charge of attempting to possess a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court this morning,