Baby escapes injury after masked men attack house in ‘hate crime’

An 11-month-old baby has escaped injury after masked men attacked a house in Bangor, in what police have described as a hate crime.

Men wearing balaclava threw paint bombs at a property in the Bloomfield Court area of the Co Down town shortly after 11.30pm on Monday, May 22.

One ground floor window of the house was smashed by a brick, and a second window was smashed at the back of the house.

Paint damage was caused to both the outside and inside of the house on the ground floor.

Inspector Davy Lindsay said the occupants of the house included an 11-month-old baby.

He added: “We are treating this incident as a hate crime and would appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact police in Newtownards on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1467 22/05/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”