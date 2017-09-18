Attempted to buy gun-accused teen granted internet access for exams

A schoolboy accused of using the “dark web” and going out at break time to meet a person in Coleraine about buying a Russian sub-machine gun and ammunition has had a bail ban on using computers relaxed so he can access the internet for his GCSE exams, a court heard.

Earlier this year, the teenager, who cannot be named because he is under 18, was charged with attempting to have in his possession a PPSh43 sub-machine gun and 100 rounds of ammunition.

In April, when the boy first appeared in court, a police officer claimed the authorities were monitoring an attempt to acquire a “live” firearm through the “dark web” and after obtaining covert evidence an “operative” was in place when the teen - 14 at the time - attended and was arrested.

The officer alleged the accused had £150 cash on him to buy 100 rounds of ammunition and that the teenager believed he could further purchase a sub-machine gun.

She alleged the accused said he wanted to “intimidate a third party” with the gun.

The officer told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Saturday, April 8: “He got out of school to perform this meeting at break time”.

Original bail conditions included a ban on accessing the internet but at the latest court a defence lawyer asked for bail to be varied to allow the child to go online to help with his GCSE studies.

A police officer said she was happy to accept the change to bail if the boy was supervised.

District Judge Liam McNally agreed to the accused being allowed to access the internet under supervision of teachers or, when at home, to be allowed to go online when doing homework under the watch of one of his parents between the hours of 5-8pm.

The case was adjourned until later this month.