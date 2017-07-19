Around £800 damages to RNLI hut at Whiterocks beach

The RNLI beach lifeguard unit at Whiterocks on the Causeway Coast has been vandalised overnight with an estimated £800 worth of damage.

Following two of the busiest days of the summer season so far, which has seen upwards of 50,000 people enjoy the hot weather on lifeguarded beaches in Northern Ireland, the RNLI team arrived at work this morning to see their Whiterocks premises had been extensively damaged.

On further investigation, it was discovered vandals had left behind broken bottles and a barbecue and the unit’s aerial mount required for VHF communications had been damaged.

A large rock which had been thrown at the hut damaged its outer skin, piercing the inner plywood and leaving a two-inch hole. The unit had also been covered with indecent graffiti.

RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor Karl O’Neill said the damage to the aerial mount had threatened vital VHF communications while the rock damage meant the building was no longer watertight.

“Our lifeguards rely on the aerial to communicate with each other when on patrol and to communicate with their colleagues in the Coastguard in the event of an emergency. Thankfully the damage has not rendered our communications off-service but should it have and should it have happened during the last two days, which brought thousands of people to our beaches to enjoy the good weather, lives could have been put at risk.

“It is very disappointing for our lifeguards who have been working hard to keep people safe to turn up this morning after two busy days and see the unit they need to carry out their job has been so badly damaged, it really does dampen spirits.”

It is estimated that the repairs to the beach lifeguard unit will run into hundreds of pounds for the charity.

The RNLI is working closely with the PSNI who have appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.

“We would appeal to those doing this damage to be mindful that the RNLI is a charity,” Karl continued.

“Our lifeguards are an essential part of what is a seamless rescue service that saves lives from the beach to the open sea. Our lifeguards’ primary role at Whiterocks and on all lifeguarded beaches on the Causeway Coast is to make sure the beach can be enjoyed safely by the public. We want them to be able to continue to do that safely and with peace of mind.”