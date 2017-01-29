Appeal following screwdriver robbery

A man in a balaclava and armed with a screwdriver has robbed a shop in County Londonderry.
Detectives have appealed for information following the robbery, which occurred at a premises in the Garvagh Road area of Kilrea on Saturday night.
The man entered the shop armed with a screwdriver at around 10.15pm.
He demanded money and made off on foot with a sum of cash through an alleyway leading to Beechview Gardens.
The robber is described as being 5’10” tall and of slim build.
He was wearing a balaclava, latex gloves, a hat, a black hooded top and dirty blue jeans.
Detective Sergeant Kelly Gallagher said: “I would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact detectives at Coleraine Police Station on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1289 of 28/1/17, or if someone would prefer to give information without giving their details, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”
