£175k worth of cocaine seized in Coleraine drugs bust

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in Coleraine after discovering nearly three kilos of cocaine.

Officers in the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch raided a house at Laurel Park in the town on Thursday and seized 2.7kg of suspected cocaine and 1.6kg of a bulking agent.

The total street value was estimated at £175,000.

A hydraulic press believed to be used for cutting and re-pressing cocaine was also removed.

The man arrested remains in custody and is helping police with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Tim Hooke said: “Good police work means that a significant quantity of drugs have been removed from sale.

“We understand that drug misuse is an issue of concern to the community and we are committed to keeping people safe by tackling drug supply.”