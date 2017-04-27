Creativity in Dervock

A recent community led initiative has certainly found approval with residents of Dervock village and the surrounding areas.

Frankie Cunningham, Project Coordinator explained: “This social project is jointly supported by Ultoniae Cultural and Heritage Society, through the Peace Impact Programme (PIP) initiative, and funded by the International Fund for Ireland and the Cloonty Community Benefit Fund which provided additional funding for to extend and develop the creativity within the group.

“Working in partnership with ladies from St Colmans Parish Church and the Craft and Friendship group, Dervock agreed to decorate the Church with individually painted stain-glass vessels for the Easter period. The basis for this small community-led event was to develop the Community Engagement Programme, designed around the principles of befriending and developing new skills. The programme deliberately targeted specific groups including women and youths that are under-represented within their community.”

If you would like to join, the ‘Craft and Friendship’ group, Dervock meet every Monday evening from 7pm – 9pm in the Community Centre, Dervock.