Create your career at North West Regional College

“The best way to predict the future is to create it”...and one of the best ways to create a successful future is to take a step towards your chosen career, with a course at North West Regional College this September.

There are many reasons why students choose NWRC in Limavady, Derry~Londonderry, and Strabane.

From the state-of- the-art learning facilities, to the expertise of the lecturing staff across the curriculum, the College has experienced a steady growth in applications in recent years, with students keen to gain practical qualifications that equip them for university or employment.

Demand is high for full-time places, but the College is still accepting applications for the majority of the courses that will commence in just a few weeks in Limavady’s Main Street Campus and Greystone Campus. There’s never been a better time to become an NWRC student, especially given the opportunities that the College provides for its students. New students in Hospitality and Catering will be both learning and serving the public in the newly refurbished Garnett’s restaurant at the Main Street site. In Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy students work in the salons also open to the public, overseen by lecturers, while at the Greystone Campus motor vehicle students work in the full equipped MOT Testing facility.

These are just three examples of the realistic working environments the College provides for its students in Limavady, and the practical nature of the courses allows students to excel.

Progressing from GCSEs, students may choose a Level 2 course to boost their qualifications, or move directly into a Level 3 Diploma in a career related area. Many students this summer are celebrating having achieved the top results in the Level 3 Extended Diplomas – triple star distinctions – which equates to 420 UCAS points (or 3 A* grades at A level).

Students from Media, Health & Social Care, Health Science, and Computing achieved these exceptional results with others from Art & Design, Business and Engineering achieving full distinctions, equal to three A grades at A Level. It is clear that the coursework and practical nature of these programmes, as well as the excellent support of the staff, enables students to focus their skills and achieve great results.

Many of these students are choosing to then move on to University or higher education at NWRC. For those with a clear occupation in mind, the College also has a range of new Training for Success options for local school leavers, which provide them with practical skills and a recognised qualification specialising in a vocational subject such as construction skills or hairdressing and beauty therapy. These students also receive a weekly training allowance and work placement opportunities as part of their course.

Without the experience, hard work and dedication of the College’s teaching staff, students would not be achieving their potential. From the support staff who assist students with application, financial assistance and pastoral care, to the lecturers who bring their industry experience to the course subjects they teach, students are welcomed into a learning environment designed to help them achieve.

A number of staff have also picked up regional and national accolades recognising the innovative teaching and their dedication to providing

the best experience possible for their students.

There has been a significant number of local students choosing higher education at NWRC, with courses now including a range of exciting choices at HND and Foundation Degree level.

With lower tuition fees and more work placement than university options, Higher Education at NWRC is a quality route to gaining employment or progressing graduate level study.

A limited number of full time places are still available for those who have not yet applied and who are soon to be receiving GCSE, A Level or Leaving Cert exam results – to find out more information get along the College’s Clearing Day events at either Main Street Limavady Campus, Strand Road Derry-Londonderry, or Derry Road Strabane, on Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25, and Tuesday, August 29 from 10.00am - 4.00pm.

Course information and careers guidance will be available. Everyone is welcome and if you are planning to attend please remember to take a copy of your exam results with you.

Start with North West Regional College this September and let your learning experience take you anywhere.

Call 028 7127 6000 or visit www.nwrc.ac.uk for more details.