Court told woman embarrassed by common assault incident

A man was bitten on the stomach and slapped in the face by his girlfriend during an argument which started as they were having “a night in”, a court has heard.

Lisa Marie Warn appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, April 3, her 20th birthday, and admitted a charge of common assault.

The incident happened in the early hours of February 8 this year and a defence lawyer said his client was embarrassed by the incident.

He said his client had no memory of the incident and that both people had been drinking.

Warn, of Ballysally Road, Coleraine, also admitted three shoplifting charges which occurred at Cardland, Poundland and Savers in the town on a date in October, 2015.

The defence lawyer said his client had “got carried away” and the thefts were unsophisticated.

For the assault charge, Warn was given a one year conditional discharge and she was fined £250 for the thefts and ordered to pay compensation.