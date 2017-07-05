Council launches new Arts Guide

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has launched its latest Arts Guide for the summer season.

It covers a diverse range of exhibitions, music and local history events in July and August.

The guide also features a fantastic creative learning and outreach programme with a feast of workshops, courses and projects for both children and adults to enjoy.

Speaking about the summer season of events, The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird, OBE, said: “The arts sector is an important part of our Council’s offering and we are so lucky to have both Flowerfield Arts Centre and Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in our borough. I would encourage everyone to get creative and generate an interest in the activities taking place throughout July and August.”

Event highlights at Flowerfield Arts Centre include a Teddy Bear’s Picnic on Saturday, July 22 and a Community Arts Showcase on Friday, August 11 featuring a drop in circus workshop and a performance from Jim and Dr Nick as well as a host of brilliant activities as part of this year’s August Craft Month.

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady will showcase the stunning artwork of Ingrid Mc Laughlin and Jim Holmes from July 1 to July 29. Highlights also include comedian Owen O’Neill who will take to the stage on Thursday, July 27 to entertain the crowds while children can enjoy films such as Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory and The Jungle Book with the return of their fantastic annual August Children’s Month.

Call into your local Council venue to pick up your guide.