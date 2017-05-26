Council consultation sessions on Mountsandel

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council are currently carrying out work to assess potential development opportunities at Mountsandel Wood, Coleraine, along with the lands in the immediate vicinity on both sides of the River Bann.

The Council want to engage with the wider community as part of this project and all interested parties are invited to attend a public consultation event which will take place this Thursday, June 1, in the Cloonavin.

Afternoon session: 1pm – 3pm. Evening Session: 5pm – 8pm. A short presentation will be delivered during each session at 1pm, 5pm and 7pm.

These are drop-in sessions, therefore, an appointment is not necessary.

For further information, contact Zoe Bratton zoe.bratton@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or 028 7776 0650.