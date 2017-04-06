Could you take up the Challenge for Cancer Focus NI?

Join Cancer Focus NI as a marshall at the Run Mucker Run challenge event on Saturday, April 22.

Be part of this fantastic event being organised by local man Melvin Dewart on his land at Kirk Road, Ballymoney. He has chosen Cancer Focus NI as the charity partner with all money raised for our charity spent in support of local people affected by cancer.

The first 15 volunteers will be able to run the course for free and will receive our certificate of achievement and all marshalls will receive a Cancer Focus NI t-shirt to remind them of the day.

Organisers want to hear from you and you can find out more about what’s involved by contacting Ruth at volunteer@cancerfocusni.org or calling 9066 3281.

Cancer Focus NI has worked for over 40 years to reduce the impact of cancer in Northern Ireland. They do this by providing care and support services to anyone affected by cancer, delivering cancer prevention programmes, campaigning for effective health policies and funding local ground breaking research.

If you have concerns, questions or issues about any aspect of cancer call our confidential freephone cancer information and support Nurseline (0800 783 3339) and speak directly with a specialist nurse or email nurseline@cancerfocusni.org.

For more information on the work of Cancer Focus NI visit www.cancerfocusni.org or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.