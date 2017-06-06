Could you bag-pack to help a mental health charity?

Do you have a few hours to spare to help a charity raise some funds in Coleraine?

CAUSE is a regional unique peer-led charity which provides practical and emotional support for carers of loved ones with serious mental illness.

They provide support group facilitation; one-to-one advocacy support; telephone helpline; training for carers and professionals; co-ordination of social activity events and opportunities for carer involvement in policy and service development.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Mental illness is higher in Northern Ireland than elsewhere in the UK. CAUSE supports mental health carers to sustain their challenging role by reducing their isolation and empowering them. We work all over Northern Ireland, including the Coleraine area.

“We are doing a bag pack at Sainsbury’s supermarket in Coleraine on Saturday, June 10, and require volunteers for just a few hours, to help us with our collection.

“This can be from 10am - 6pm at a time to suit you. Can you spare two hours to help us fundraise for mental health?”

If anyone is interested contact John 028 90 650650 or at john@cause.org.uk.