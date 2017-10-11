Contractor for £6 million Portrush public realm scheme revealed

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council today revealed that they had appointed FP McCann to carry out the construction work on the multi-million pound public realm scheme in Portrush.

The £6million scheme is managed by Council and is funded by the Department for Communities.

It includes improvements to Main Street, Dunluce Avenue, Eglinton Street, Ramore Avenue, Lower Lansdowne Road and Bath Terrace.

Work on the scheme will commence in the coming weeks.

Welcoming the development, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “I’m delighted to see progress continue on this hugely important scheme, and the announcement of the contractor marks a significant milestone.

“The Open Golf Championship in 2019 is set to be the biggest sporting event ever held in Northern Ireland, and the entire island. It will expose Portrush to a huge worldwide television audience. This public realm scheme ensures the town can capitalise on this potential, and create a lasting legacy for the future.

“The project will complement the other recent investments, which include the Station Square public realm scheme, West Bay Promenade and the transformation at East Strand. I look forward to seeing how this project will further transform Northern Ireland’s most visited seaside resort.”

Pauline Campbell, Director of the North West Development Office at the Department for Communities said: “This public realm scheme is one of the key projects being taken forward as part of the wider Portrush Regeneration Programme, to include a new train station and a series of urban development grants to the private sector. This £6million investment by the Department will help transform Portrush as the town prepares to play host to the Open in 2019.

“The Department’s significant contribution will help to ensure that Portrush is well positioned to maximise the economic return that the tournament will present.”

The scheme design was finalised following a series of consultation events which allowed stakeholders, including residents and the business community, to share their opinions.

Further meetings will be held as the project develops, including a public information event which will take place Monday 16th October at 7pm in Portrush Town Hall at 7pm.