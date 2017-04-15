Conal’s set for Halo next Friday!

Ireland’s Number 1 comedian is bringing his hilarious new one man stand up show Only Joking to Halo in Ballycastle next Friday, April 21.

Packed full of new songs and jokes as well as some fan favourites, Only Joking is Conal’s best show to date.

He has become, without doubt, the most popular comic on the Irish theatre scene. His brand of humour is absolutely hilarious and has all of his audiences in stitches from start to finish.

With over 33 albums to date Conal has more material than he knows what to do with, and is constantly coming up with new material while on the road.

He has had multi-platinum selling DVDs along with a number of massive hits and countless awards under his belt!

Come along and see why he is truly Ireland’s best loved comedian.

Tickets for Conals Ballycastle show are now on sale from the Boyd Arms on 02820762364 .