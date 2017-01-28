Complaint made to Police Ombudsman, court told

A Coleraine man has appeared at the town’s Magistrates Court charged with assaulting and resisting a police officer.
The allegations against Glen Charles Stirling (35), of Glebe Avenue, relate to December 27.
At Coleraine Magistrates Court on January 23, a police officer said she believed she could connect him to the charges.
Defence solicitor Denise Gillan said during the incident there was an “open phone line” and a complaint has been made to the Police Ombudsman.
The case was adjourned until February 20.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ballymoney and Moyle Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.