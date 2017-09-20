Community Service for Ballyvoy benefits fraudster

A woman was convicted at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 18 for claiming £11,487 benefits to which she was not entitled.

Joanne Burns (47) of Whitehall Avenue, Ballyvoy claimed Housing Benefit totalling £11,487 while failing to declare capital.

She was given 80 hours community service.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

Mrs Burns has repaid in full the money wrongfully obtained to the department.

Meanwhile, the Department for Communities points out that suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the department anonymously. To find out more visit https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud