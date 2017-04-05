Community Service for assaulting woman and damaging wall

A Coleraine man has admitted assaulting a woman and damaging a wall and has been ordered to do 100 hours Community Service.

Gregory Brian Raven (31), of Hartford Park, committed the offences on September 2 last year.

He was present at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, April 3, which was told shouting was heard coming from an address.

Raven told police he was drunk and claimed he had pushed the woman away during an argument.

Defence barrister Alan Stewart said: “He shouldn’t have behaved as he did.”