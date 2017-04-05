Coleraine presented with Town title at Ulster in Bloom ceremony

Coleraine is celebrating success after being presented with the Town category award in the Translink Ulster in Bloom competition.

The town held off challenges from Larne and Enniskillen to secure the title in the 38th year of the annual horticultural challenge

Speaking at the presentation, Frank Hewitt, Translink chairman, said: “Congratulations to all the Translink Ulster in Bloom champions. As we approach the 40th anniversary year, it’s wonderful to see the competition’s continued appeal with 156 entries covering all 11 council areas.

“Like Translink, Ulster in Bloom connects people in local communities right across Northern Ireland and aims to make local villages, towns and cities more attractive places to live and visit, boosting civic pride. Both are committed to supporting a more sustainable and prosperous society that respects the local environment.

“We look forward to welcoming all our champions back to defend their titles when we launch the 2017 competition during Bus + Train Week, 5 – 11 June,” said Frank.

The competition is organised by the Northern Ireland local Government Association (NILGA).