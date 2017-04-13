Coleraine man has bail revoked

A PSNI officer told a court a woman who alleged she was almost choked reported to police her now ex-partner “has a thing about trying to stop her breathing”.

The claim emerged at Coleraine Magistrates Court where Christopher Kane (24), of Glenmore Gardens, Coleraine, appeared accused of breaching his bail.

He was originally charged with false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm regarding his partner.

The original incident is alleged to have happened on April 4. A police officer told the court on that date the woman alleged she had been assaulted by Kane and after an argument he put his hand over her nose and mouth to try to stop her breathing.

The officer said the woman alleged her partner “has a thing” about trying to stop her breathing.

The officer said the alleged bail breach happened when Kane contacted his partner by Instagram on April 7.

The police woman objected to Kane being released on bail saying the injured party had made a number of serious allegations that the defendant “has tried to choke her on a number of occasions”.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels said both parties have made allegations of assault against each other.

District Judge Liam McNally revoked bail saying the original charges centred on a “very violent attack” and then bail was breached within a day.

Kane was remanded in custody to appear back at Coleraine Court via video link in May.