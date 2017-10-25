Coleraine man handed driving ban

A Coleraine man pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his breath after being detected at a shop.

Ronald Gordon Willis (63), of Somerset Crescent, admitted he had been driving when police were called to the Greenmount Avenue area of the town on October 1 following a report of a suspected drink driver.

A car was parked outside a Spar shop and the defendant was unsteady on his feet, smelling of alcohol and his eyes were glazed. He had an alcohol/breath reading of 97, with the legal limit being 35.

A defence lawyer said the defendant’s wife passed away two years ago and he had been “experiencing difficulties since that time”. On the day in question, Willis had brandy that morning, the court was told. The lawyer said the defendant is a self-employed mobile van driver selling books and he is now going to have to employ a driver.

District Judge Liam McNally said it was a “very high reading” but he took into account the long clear record and plea of guilty as he banned the defendant from driving for 15 months and fined him £300.