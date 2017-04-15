Coleraine man banned from driving for four months

Police discovered a man, with excess alcohol taken, was in charge of a car outside his Coleraine home and a defence barrister claimed he was only in the vehicle to stay the night after having a “drunken argument” with his wife.

Police discovered a man, with excess alcohol taken, was in charge of a car outside his Coleraine home and a defence barrister claimed he was only in the vehicle to stay the night after having a “drunken argument” with his wife.

Maciek Delvga (39), of Drumard Drive, had the offence detected at 12.24am on March 26, when he had an alcohol/breath reading of 89/35.

When police arrived the engine was running and when the defendant got out he “almost fell over”.

Defence barrister Francis Rafferty told Coleraine Magistrates Court after leaving the house his client decided he was going to stay in the car over night until “things cooled down”.

The defendant was banned from driving for four months and fined £250.