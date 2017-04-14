Coleraine hosts ‘Great Guide Dogs Tea Party’ to raise funds

Specsavers of Coleraine are set to host a ‘Great Guide Dogs Tea Party’ later this month, which will raise much needed funds to support people living with sight loss.

The town centre store in The Diamond will host the fundraising event on Thursday, April 27, as part of a series of nine tea parties taking place in stores across Northern Ireland.

The UK wide series of tea parties will see Specsavers staff joined by staff and volunteers from Guide Dogs NI as well as local guide dog owners and their canine companions.

Ursula McCanny from Guide Dogs NI explained: “Every hour another person in the UK goes blind.

“When someone loses their sight, our charity is there to make sure they don’t lose their freedom as well. We rely on donations and fundraisers to continue our life-changing work.”