Coleraine Grammar School students celebrate GCSE success

On Thursday, August 24, pupils at Coleraine Grammar School celebrated their GCSE success.

Overall, an incredible 63 pupils were awarded at least 5 A* or A grades in full course GCSE subjects and 40 of those pupils achieved at least 7 A* and A grades in full course subjects.

7 pupils achieved at least 7 A*s in full course GCSE subjects: Ann Jinks, Erin Gibson, Kirsty Thompson, Matthew Murchison, Conor Wisener, Josh Conkey, Andrew Irwin.

Most impressively, ten pupils achieved 10 A* or A grades in full course GCSEs: Anna Jinks, Erin Gibson, Kirsty Thompson, Matthew Murchison, Conor Wisener, Josh Conkey, Andrew Irwin, Natasha Marshall, Junaid Ashgar, David Sherrard and David Tennant. The top achieving student was Anna Jinks with 9 A*s and 1 A grade in full course GCSE subjects.

This outstanding collection of grades is a testament to the pupils’ hard work and dedication across the two years of their GCSE studies and they should be commended for their excellent marks. The names mentioned are a small sample of the students who performed impressively in their exams.

Overall, the year 12 pupils performed very well and we wish them continued success in Coleraine Grammar School as they embark on their A Level studies. Many thanks to the teaching staff who have assisted our students in achieving their goals.

Some of the 11 Coleraine Grammar School pupils achieved 10 A* or A grades in full course GCSE subjects.

Some of the 40 Coleraine Grammar School pupils who achieved at least 7 A* and A grades in full course GCSE subjects.