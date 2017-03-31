Coleraine Grammar School’s successful swimming season

Coleraine Grammar School swimmers rounded off a very successful season during the annual swimming tour to London and at the recent Ulster Schools Championships.

CGS is one of three schools from Northern Ireland that is invited to take part in the Bath Cup, a relay competition featuring many of the top swimming schools in the UK, which takes place at the London Aquatics Centre in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on an annual basis.

During this tour, there are also competitions for the girls at Whitgift School, East Croydon and for the boys at St Pauls, Hammersmith. This year saw the girls’ team of Charlotte Anderson, Molly Curry, Catherine Davidson, Millie Dallas, Amber Doak, Rachel Atchison and Emma Walls lift the trophy for best overall school at Whitgift for the first time.

The boys’ team of Alastair Telfer, Owen Montgomery, Albert Dallas, Liam Webb, Max McClarty and Reuben Hutchinson swam very well against strong opposition at St Pauls School to finish in ninth place overall.

The following morning, CGS competed against over seventy schools in the Bath Cup event at the Olympic pool in Stratford. The girls put in an excellent performance to finish in 12th place overall with the boys finishing in a creditable 35th place overall.

With all swimmers except the boys team captain Alastair Telfer returning to school next year, both teams are hopeful of reaching the finals of this prestigious and highly competitive event in 2018.

At the Ulster Schools Swimming Championships which took place at Ballymena on Saturday, March 18, the intermediate girls’ relay team of Molly Curry, Millie Dallas, Catherine Davidson and Amber Doak continued their winning streak by taking gold medals in both the 200m medley and freestyle relay events. The senior boys’ team of Alastair Telfer, Owen Montgomery, Albert Dallas and Liam Webb also put in a very strong performance and were unlucky to finish just outside the medals in fourth place in hotly contested finals.

Well done to all the pupils who took part and we look forward to next year’s competition.