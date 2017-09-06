Coleraine College exam success

Once again, Coleraine College students have achieved excellent results at both GCSE and A-Level.

First to receive their results were Year 14 pupils, with 69% of them achieving three pass grades in their A-Level or equivalent subjects.

Jo Graham, Kirsty Kenedy and Jill McKinley all smiles as they receive their GCSE results

A fantastic 85% of pupils gained at least 2 C grades or equivalent, while over half of the cohort managed to obtain at least one A grade or equivalent. The top performer was Zoe Stirling who was delighted to gain the equivalent of 3 A grades. Zoe will now move on to Nottingham Trent University to study criminology.

College Principal, Mr Richard Marsh, said: “The students’ hard work, determination and resilience paid off and every young person should be proud of the results they have obtained. We wish all of our Year 14 students well in the future, whether they take up a place in further or higher education, or go into the world of work.”

Mr Marsh also placed on record his thanks to the staff at Coleraine College for their dedication in helping their students achieve their potential.

One week later, staff and students celebrated some fantastic GCSE results. The percentage of pupils achieving at least 5 A*-C grades exceeded both last year’s results and school targets. 96% of pupils achieved at least 5 A*-E grades, also an improvement upon last year, while 32% of students achieved at least one A grade in their exams.

The important benchmark statistic of pupils obtaining at least 5 A*-C grades, including English and Maths, also improved with 36% of the cohort reaching this standard.

Lauren McConachie (A*, 2As, 4Bs 1C) was the College’s top performer, closely followed by Rebecca McCloy (3As, 4Bs, 1C). Lizzie McNougher, Kirsty Kennedy and Jill McKinley also achieved excellent results, obtaining combinations of A, B and C grades, while Andy McCallion flew the flag for the boys, achieving 2As, 2Bs and 3 Cs.

Mr Marsh said: “The students deserve these extremely positive outcomes as they worked exceptionally hard, particularly in the run up to the exams.

“Large numbers of them attended numerous revision classes after school and even came in on the Bank Holiday in May for extra classes and tuition. However, while we rightly celebrate the success of our students who obtained top grades, it is equally important to recognise all those pupils who met or exceeded their individual target grades and performed to the best of their ability.”

“This provides further evidence that Coleraine College delivers a high quality educational experience enabling young people to achieve success at different levels.”