Coastguard Rescue team tasked to incident at the Giant’s Causeway

The Coleraine Coastguard were kept busy this week when the Rescue Team, assisted by colleagues from Ballycastle, were tasked in support of the Ambulance Service to the Giant’s Causeway.

An elderly man had stumbled and sustained a head injury. However, the incident was resolved by ambulance personnel as the Coastguard units arrived on scene.

Although it is normally the rescues carried out by the Coastguard team that make the headlines, an awful lot of work behind the scenes takes place and this week they were carrying out important work within local schools.

As the summer holidays and better weather rapidly approaches memners of the Coastguard visited Tobermore Primary School, Milburn Primary School Summer Fair and Streetwise in Ballymoney to help educate members of the public and particularly children, about the key aspects of sea safety.

The Coastguard Rescue Officers were also joined by colleagues from other emergency services to deliver important safety advice.