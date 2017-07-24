Coastguard information and recruitment evening

Ballycastle Coastguard Team are holding a information and recruitment evening at their Clare Road base in Ballycastle on Tuesday, August 1.

The team are recruiting for new members, so come along to find out more about the service and information on how to apply to join the team. Ballycastle Coastguard respond to call outs 24/7 365 days a year all over the North Coast

As a Coastguard rescue officer you could be called out at any time of the day or night and may have to work in hazardous situations for long hours, may have to carry out physically demanding tasks, eg carrying heavy equipment to rescue sites etc.

As a volunteer you won’t be paid. You can claim a small amount for your time and expenses

You’ll be given initial training by HM Coastguard, followed by regular training opportunities to keep your skills up to date. This will include training in first aid ,map work, search techniques ,communications and skills in rope rescue, mud rescue and water rescue.

Training is often held in the evenings or at weekends.

Come along at 7pm on August 1 to hear from the team, look at the equipment and request and application form.