Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club promise Garvagh Show fun!

The Garvagh Show returns on Saturday, September 2, with a full day’s entertainment including competitions, demonstrations and a special visit by the Quiet Man...

Not John Wayne but Garvagh’s own Bertie Falkner with his cob and Irish jaunting car, based on the Quiet Man film.

Chairman of the Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club and local vet, Nevin Smith said, “The Garvagh Show is a true celebration of everything that countryside living has to offer and we are really looking forward to this year’s event.

“The Clydesdale show will once again take centre stage with numerous Clydesdales coming from all over Northern Ireland to participate in the competition and the different classes from foals and yearlings to two year olds.

“Like every year there will be many classic displays including stunning vintage vehicles, machinery and steam engines. The finale of the day will be the spectacular cavalcade through the town of all the horses, carriages, cars, motorbikes, tractors and commercial vehicles on their lap of honor, this is always the highlight of the day.”

“Children will also have the chance to come along and see the animal farm display and enjoy the funfair activities. The annual pet show will take place in the main arena. There will be a special prize for the most unusual entry, last year’s winner was a meer cat.

“Musical talent, John Knox will provide entertainment throughout the day and Mandy’s Country Kickers will put on a great line dancing show in the main arena. The ever popular crafts and stalls marquee will be an attraction again this year, please contact Michelle on 07793544264 if you would like to book your table.”

Nevin added: “The Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club want to thank the many volunteers who contribute so significantly to our event. We are more than delighted to have RiverRidge as our main sponsor for another year and would like to thank RiverRidge for its continuous support, it is this assistance that helps us provide a wonderful show for everyone every year.

Pamela Jordan of RiverRidge, said: “RiverRidge strives to reach out to help the community in many ways throughout the year. This is a fantastic local event and we are only too happy to support the Garvagh Show once again. Congratulations to the Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club for continuing to bring such a fun event to our local community.”

The Garvagh Show takes place in the Orange field on the Coleraine Road at the north end of the village on Saturday, September 2. Entry is £5 per person. Contact Nevin Smith on 07872832334 for more information.