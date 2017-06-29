Clubbing Against Cancer is back!

It’s back!
Clubbing Against Cancer 2017 returns to the Bullseye in Coleraine on July 28 with a bigger and better line-up than ever before.
The music event in aid of Cancer Fund for Children features 12 of the best local DJs - X Ray, Thomas Kay, Ian Stewart, Chris Flare, Adrian Johnston, Barry M, Darren McMenamin, Sean Kavanagh, Lizard, Steve Graham, Alan Logan and Jason M.
Tickets are just £5 available from the Bullseye.
This fantastic night of entertainment and tunes also features a photobooth and drinks promotions.
Don’t miss it!
Almost Done!
Registering with Ballymoney and Moyle Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.