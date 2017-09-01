Cloughmills to feature in European Heritage Open Day Event

The Incredible Edible Cloughmills Biopark is to open to the public on Saturday, September 9, from 11am to 3pm as part of the European Heritage Open Day Event Programme.

The park is a biodiversity site containing an organic garden, wildflower meadow, riverside boardwalk and playpark.

This is a new venture for the Cloughmills Community Action Team and its Chairman Patrick Frew commented: ”The Old Mill site has an industrial history going back nearly 300 years and the community garden and biopark is a unique facility of which we are very proud.

“We want to showcase it to the wider public as part of the heritage and nature theme for this year’s EHOD programme. Some of the history of the site will be on display.

“We will also be putting on a heritage tour of the village as part of this event starting from the Old Mill at 12 noon. The three churches in the village, Reformed Presbyterian Church, Killagan Church of Ireland and Church of the Sacred Heart, have kindly agreed to open their doors to the public from 12 noon to 2pm to facilitate the tour and everyone is welcome to go along and learn a little bit of the history of these great heritage buildings in our community.”

Bookings for the tour can be made by calling 07916 503367 or emailing info@cloughmills.org.uk