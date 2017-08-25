Cloughmills health programme for men

The Cloughmills Pharmacy has launched a new health improvement programme in partnership with the Cloughmills Community Action Team.

The project is directed at helping men to get more information about health matters as they get older and providing opportunities to engage in some social activities which will help them to improve their general health and wellbeing.

The Pharmacy is taking the lead in promoting this new service and will be holding a regular series of presentations during the next twelve months. The new Men’s Shed at the Old Mill, Cloughmills will be working with the Pharmacy to arrange a series of social activities including some cookery classes for men, horticultural advice and some outings.

Gillian McKee, Cloughmills Pharmacist, said: “The project is primarily aimed at men over 50 years and also men who are living on their own but we will welcome any men who would like to find out more about health matters and what sources of help are available.”

The project will be launched at the Old Mill on Friday, September 1 at 11am when Gillian will give a presentation on coping with Asthma and COPD and advice on preparing for winter. The project is part of a programme managed by the Community Development and Health Network with funding from the Health and Social Care Board.