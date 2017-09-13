Cloughmills guides seek new volunteers

Girlguiding North Antrim is urgently seeking volunteers to run Rainbow and Brownie groups in Cloughmills for girls and young women from all backgrounds who are aged 4 – 10.

Volunteering with Girlguiding allows you to do something for you and your community.

Donna Lennon, North Antrim County Commissioner said, “We have been running Rainbow and Brownie groups in Cloughmills for two years and would like to continue doing this but we urgently need volunteers to make this happen.

“As a leader myself I find it’s really rewarding seeing the girls enjoy themselves and achieve things they may never have dreamed of. Plus as a volunteer you can learn new skills and experience things you wouldn’t otherwise have the chance to do.

“Volunteering with us isn’t just about campfires and helping girls to get their next badge - although those are special moments that we all share. It’s about empowering girls and giving them new experiences in a safe, girl-only space. It’s being a role model and helping girls to realise their full potential. It’s sharing and developing your skills.

“Our volunteers do amazing things - some of which might surprise you.

“We cannot do what we do without volunteers – so if you have an hour or so to spare each week get in touch and join in the fun. Whether you’ve been involved in guiding before or you are completely new to us we want to hear from you.”

If you think you could help out, register your interest at http://.go.girlguiding.org.uk/join-us/join- as- volunteer/ and the group will contact you.