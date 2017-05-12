Cloughmills Community planting day on Saturday

With the beautiful weather recently people’s thoughts are turning to their gardens and getting prepared for stunning summer displays of flowers.

Cloughmills Community Action Team are also planning ahead in their award winning Community Garden in Cloughmills.

If you want to learn how the Community Action Team produce their wonderful hanging baskets every summer then come along on Saturday, May 20, from 11am – 2pm, and get involved in preparing this year’s displays.

It’s a great opportunity to learn a new skill and help out the local community at the same time.

The Team will also be planting out more wildflowers in their wonderful wildflower meadow.

The planting day is part of a programme of activity to create wildflower meadows and woodland for future generations to enjoy at The Mill.

The day is kindly funded under the Grow Wild programme sponsored by the Big Lottery Fund and Kew Gardens.

Patrick Frew, Chairman of the Group, said: “Our Community Planting Days are always a great opportunity to do something enjoyable as a family and if you haven’t prepared hanging baskets before or planted out wildflowers it’s a great opportunity to learn how to do this.

“The days starts at 11am and will finish up with refreshments at lunchtime - all spades and tools will be provided”.

For more information please visit www.cloughmills.org.uk or telephone Patrick on 07786 527 732.